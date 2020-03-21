Amalgamated Bank Purchases 5,112 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on HTA shares. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of HTA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 156.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

