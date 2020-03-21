Amalgamated Bank Purchases 726 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.98. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

