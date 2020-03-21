Ambrosus (AMB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $207,478.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $207,478.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.02727529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00194777 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,390,786 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, RightBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.