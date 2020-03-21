America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,039,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,636,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

