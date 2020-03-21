American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 167.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $28,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 551,048 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in American International Group by 35,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

American International Group stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

