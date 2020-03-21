American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.83% of American Water Works worth $184,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $14.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,440,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

