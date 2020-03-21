America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $200.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.46 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $176.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $749.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $748.39 million to $750.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $822.78 million, with estimates ranging from $820.30 million to $825.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Ann G. Bordelon purchased 1,325 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMT opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

