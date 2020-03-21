Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,746 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $30,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.03. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.64.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

