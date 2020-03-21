Amon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Amon has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $367,480.31 and $13.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.02712801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Amon

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

