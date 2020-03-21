Ampleforth Trading 20.5% Higher This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $814,680.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00010656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.35 or 0.04385138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00070479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038494 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 9,384,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,658,077 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.