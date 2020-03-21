AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.88 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AmpliPhi Biosciences an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AmpliPhi Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliPhi Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. AmpliPhi Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

About AmpliPhi Biosciences

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States. The company develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmpliPhi Biosciences (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliPhi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliPhi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.