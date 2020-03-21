Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 238,514 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,514 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Noble Energy worth $26,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,646,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Noble Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Noble Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

NYSE:NBL opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. In the last three months, insiders have bought 33,143 shares of company stock worth $225,026. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

