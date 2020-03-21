Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,808 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dover worth $25,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dover by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.90 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

