Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 360,556 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,556 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Old Republic International worth $26,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 40,042 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $256,424. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

