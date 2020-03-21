Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 44,393 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

