Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 66,874 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,874 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of PagSeguro Digital worth $29,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $15.95 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.41.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

