Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535,350 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of KeyCorp worth $27,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,968,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,878,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,218,000 after purchasing an additional 272,619 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.