Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,725 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Aaron’s worth $32,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.83. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

