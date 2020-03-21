Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 169,261 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Albemarle worth $25,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

NYSE:ALB opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

