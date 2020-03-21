Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Moody’s worth $25,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $287.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

