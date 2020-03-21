Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Timken worth $30,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Timken by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 407,082 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,323,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 3,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 308,995 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 281.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after buying an additional 282,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $13,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $26.60 on Friday. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other Timken news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

