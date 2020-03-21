Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Zebra Technologies worth $30,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after buying an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after buying an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 445,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,684,000 after buying an additional 171,016 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 226,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after buying an additional 151,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $179.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.85 and a 200 day moving average of $228.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.