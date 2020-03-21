Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 170,851 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,851 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $29,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

