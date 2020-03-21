Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 175,369 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,369 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kroger worth $27,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 204.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 793,667 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $426,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

