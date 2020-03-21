Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 46,349 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,349 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $32,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5,804.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 201,831 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after acquiring an additional 155,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,511,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $134.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average is $150.34.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

