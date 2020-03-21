Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 812,748 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,748 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $32,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

