Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,340 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity National Financial worth $30,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,354,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,090,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87,061 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,762,000 after acquiring an additional 99,493 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,439,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,635,000 after acquiring an additional 403,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,210,000 after acquiring an additional 441,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

