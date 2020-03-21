Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Euronet Worldwide worth $26,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3,483.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average of $146.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.