Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Bunge worth $31,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after acquiring an additional 130,523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 319,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,693.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,763.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

