Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Iqvia worth $29,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 295,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,629,000 after buying an additional 97,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth $6,374,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.82. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

