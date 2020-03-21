Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,650 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $27,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

HTA stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

