Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $27.39 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 168,409 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of MKS Instruments worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

