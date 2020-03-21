Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $28.03 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 495.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of ManpowerGroup worth $28,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,224,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

