Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $28.88 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $28,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 90,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.