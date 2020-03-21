Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $30.79 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,898 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Aramark worth $30,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth about $200,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aramark by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno purchased 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $497,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 134,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,896.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,418. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

