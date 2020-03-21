Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $30 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nutrien worth $29,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 204,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $27.75 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

