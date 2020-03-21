Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $31.17 Million Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,805 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of AES worth $31,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 51.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 564.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In other AES news, SVP Lisa Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,523 shares of company stock worth $314,248. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

