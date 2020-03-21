Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,109 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Fortinet worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $84.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,104. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

