Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 127,296 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,296 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AMETEK worth $27,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

AMETEK stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,566 shares of company stock worth $1,053,489 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

