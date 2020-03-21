Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,587 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Royal Gold worth $27,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,316,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,695,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of RGLD opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

