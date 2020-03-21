Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,591 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Steris worth $32,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steris by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Steris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,294,000 after buying an additional 248,912 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,891,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,374,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steris by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 722,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,195,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $115.70 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average of $149.69.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.