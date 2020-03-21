Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 262,944 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of 2U worth $25,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 2U by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 66,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 2U by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $20,757,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in 2U by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 2U by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.77.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $795.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.32.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

