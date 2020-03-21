Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 33,544 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $30,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 953.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

