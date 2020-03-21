Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 234,163 Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 234,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,174,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Mirati Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

