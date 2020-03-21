Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cerner worth $29,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $56.55 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

