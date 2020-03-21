Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 267,630 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lennar worth $30,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Lennar by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 184,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 47,613 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

