Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $32,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

