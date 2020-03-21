Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,910 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $29,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 88.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 444.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

