Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 178.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,852 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Tenable worth $25,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its position in Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 145,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 202,633 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

