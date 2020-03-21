Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $28,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 57.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

